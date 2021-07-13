Cancel
Diseases & Treatments

VIDEO: ‘Practice-changing’ data from IMpower010 presented at ASCO

By Sonam Puri, MD, Marley V Ghizzone
 14 days ago

In this video, Sonam Puri, MD, discusses the IMpower010 trial that was presented at this year’s virtual annual ASCO meeting. According to Puri, who is assistant professor in the division of oncology in the department of medicine at the University of Utah, the global, randomized phase 3 study may be the “number one” presentation in lung cancer at ASCO.

#Asco#Lung Cancer#The University Of Utah#Small Cell#Impower010#Asco#Md
Cancerhealio.com

AGA publishes clinical practice update on chemoprevention of colorectal neoplasia

The American Gastroenterological Association published a clinical practice update to describe the role of medications for the chemoprevention of colorectal neoplasia. “Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., but incidence and mortality have both steadily declined since the 1980s. These encouraging trends have been attributed to a combination of increased CRC screening and population-level reduction in lifestyle risk factors,” Peter S. Liang, MD, MPH, NYU Langone Health, and colleagues wrote. “There has also been longstanding interest in the use of medications to lower CRC risk, known as chemoprevention. In this clinical practice update, we summarize the evidence and offer best practice advice on chemoprevention against colorectal neoplasia.”
Cancercancernetwork.com

Stephen Liu, MD, on the Impact the IMpower010 Trial at ASCO 2021

At ASCO 2021, Stephen Liu, MD, discussed his excitement for results of the IMpower010 trial of atezolizumab in patients with early-stage resected non–small cell lung cancer. CancerNetwork® sat down with Stephen Liu, MD, of the Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting to talk about the results of the phase 3 IMpower010 trial (NCT02486718) of atezolizumab (Tecentriq) versus best supportive care for the treatment of patients with stage IB to IIIA surgically resected non–small cell lung cancer.
Sciencehealio.com

VIDEO: ‘Reassuring’ long-term survival data from PACIFIC trial

Sonam Puri, MD, spoke with Healio about updated findings from the PACIFIC trial presented at this year’s virtual annual ASCO meeting. Puri, assistant professor in the division of oncology in the department of medicine at the University of Utah, highlighted that while previous findings from the PACIFIC trial have already changed practice, this update provided important information on long-term survival.
CancerMedscape News

ASCO 2021: Best Lung Cancer Immunotherapy Data

This transcript has been edited for clarity. This is Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, with the second of three discussions about presentations on lung cancer from the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) meeting. I've divided the discussions into three areas: Part 1 was on improvements in treatment of locally advanced disease; immunotherapeutics is the topic of today's discussion; and part 3 will be about targeted therapies.
CancerDOT med

Data from 14 leading cancer centers presented at AAPM highlight global adoption of Elekta Unity MR-Linac

ATLANTA, July 23, 2021 – Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) today announced the presentation of 36 abstracts demonstrating the technical capabilities and clinical utility of the Elekta Unity MR-Linac. The research described in the abstracts was conducted at 14 leading cancer centers in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia, reflecting the broad global adoption of the system. The abstracts are being reported at the 63rd Annual Meeting & Exhibition of the American Association of Physicists in Medicine (AAPM), which is being held virtually July 25-29, 2021.“The Elekta Unity data presented at AAPM clearly validate the benefits of its scan, plan and treat capabilities to enable personalized radiation therapy,” said Kevin Brown, Distinguished Scientist at Elekta. “These abstracts also reflect the power of the Elekta MR-Linac Consortium, which played a critical role in developing the technology behind the first high-field MR-Linac, to generate robust data that drives evidence-based clinical decision making. We continue to expand the Consortium to build the collection of data from around the world and make advanced radiation medicine available to all cancer patients, regardless of where they are treated.”
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Using Data Analytics in Oncology Pharmacy Practice

In an interview with Pharmacy Times®and Directions in Oncology Pharmacy®, Chad Hatfield, PharmD, MHA, BCPS, chief pharmacy officer at UC Davis Medical Center, discussed how data analytics are used in oncology pharmacy practice. In an interview with Pharmacy Times®and Directions in Oncology Pharmacy®, Chad Hatfield, PharmD, MHA, BCPS, chief pharmacy...
Sciencehealio.com

Special issue of IOVS features white papers from myopia group

The International Myopia Institute announced that it released a set of white papers and yearly digest on myopia in a special edition of Investigative Ophthalmology and Visual Science. This year’s white papers from the International Myopia Institute (IMI) detailed continued progress in myopia diagnosis, treatment, prevention and awareness, and it...
HealthUroToday

Patient Assessment and Treatment Strategies for mCRPC - William Oh

William Oh joins Alicia Morgans in a discussion on the management and treatment options for patients progressing on treatment to mCRPC. Drs. Morgans and Oh discuss the challenging decisions for optimal patient selection, counseling our patients who are receiving radium, the timing of treatment, supportive management around the use of radium, and its side effects.
CancerEurekAlert

DNA tags enable blood-based tests to assess cancer treatment outcomes

WASHINGTON -- Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) shed into the blood was discovered in the late 1940s but with rapid advances in genomics and computational analytics in just the past few years, researchers at Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center now believe that studying tags, or modifications to this type of DNA, may lead to a better understanding of how to assess, and possibly modulate, treatment approaches for cancer and other diseases. Their perspective, drawn from a review of studies to date, appears July 27 in Frontiers in Genetics.
Cancertargetedonc.com

How HRD Status Correlates With Outcomes in Advanced-Stage Ovarian Cancer

Travis Sims, MD, MPH, discusses the impact of homologous recombination deficiency status of clinical and survival outcomes in patients with advanced-stage ovarian cancer. Travis Sims, MD, MPH, a fellow in Gynecologic Oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the impact of homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) status of clinical and survival outcomes in patients with advanced-stage ovarian cancer.
Public Healthoknursingtimes.com

OU Public Health Dean Part of Research Team to Publish Major Study

A research study published today in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine shows tremendous promise for a new drug to prevent and treat blood clots. Gary Raskob, Ph.D., Dean of the Hudson College of Public Health at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, is a member of the leading research team and an author of the publication.
CancerMedicalXpress

Increasing the accuracy of early ovarian cancer detection

A test being developed in Queensland could help to reduce the high mortality rate from ovarian cancer by dramatically improving the accuracy of early detection. University of Queensland researchers said the test had successfully detected more than 90 percent of early ovarian cancer compared to 50 percent for existing methods.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Pfizer and Moderna Be in Trouble After the Latest COVID Vaccine Findings?

Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines could potentially provide immunity for years, according to recent findings. Extended protection against COVID-19 could significantly cut into recurring revenue for Pfizer, BioNTech, and Moderna. It's still too early to know if mRNA vaccines will actually provide that extended protection. Long-lasting COVID-19 vaccines? That could be...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.

