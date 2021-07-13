Tenapanor demonstrates effective phosphorous control with reduced pill burden

A study of patients receiving hemodialysis in Japan demonstrated the efficacy of tenapanor for treating hyperphosphatemia with fewer daily pills required in a 26-week period. “Phosphate binders act by binding to phosphoric acid in the gastrointestinal tract and promoting phosphorus excretion into the feces. However, some phosphate binders lead to adverse drug reactions, including iron deposition in organs, hypercalcemia, and gastrointestinal symptoms (eg, diarrhea, changes in stool color),” Tadao Akizawa, MD, of Showa University School of Medicine in Tokyo, and colleagues wrote. “Additionally, adherence to treatment is another major issue with phosphate binder treatment. These drugs need to be taken before or after every meal, and tablets are usually large and require many pills per dose; thus, this treatment results in a substantial pill burden. These factors have a detrimental effect on drug adherence.”