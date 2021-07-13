Cardiac cells can be grown in space
Beating cardiomyocytes were successfully grown from stem cells in space, which could have future implications for cardiac research. NASA astronauts conducted an experiment aboard the SpaceX-20 mission to the International Space Station. The experiment was designed by researchers from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University to determine what the effects of zero gravity conditions might be on stem cells that could grow into cardiac cells. The results were published in Biomaterials.www.healio.com
