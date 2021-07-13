Cancel
Science

Cardiac cells can be grown in space

By Erik Swain
healio.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeating cardiomyocytes were successfully grown from stem cells in space, which could have future implications for cardiac research. NASA astronauts conducted an experiment aboard the SpaceX-20 mission to the International Space Station. The experiment was designed by researchers from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Emory University to determine what the effects of zero gravity conditions might be on stem cells that could grow into cardiac cells. The results were published in Biomaterials.

