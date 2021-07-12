Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa Shatters Record for Most New Business-Filings in One Year

By Kevin Hall
rcreader.com
 17 days ago

DES MOINES, IOWA (July 12, 2021) — Secretary of State Paul Pate announces Iowans registered the highest amount of new business entities in state history during the 2021 fiscal year. 33,260 new businesses registered with the Secretary of State’s Office between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2021. The mark breaks the previous record of 24,720 set in Fiscal Year 2019 and is a 35.8% increase from last year. This is the fifth time in six years Iowa has set a record for new business-filings.

