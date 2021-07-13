Maui Sunday Market moves along

First photo: Surrounded by the scent of garlic and butter, Baldwin High School senior Dillon Baraoidan grills corn on the cob Sunday evening in the back of The Corn Project’s booth at the Maui Sunday Market. Located at the Kahului Shopping Center, the weekly event moved from the parking lot next to Burger King to the area in front of the 808 Gymnastics Center in May “to better accommodate vendors and attendees,” organizers said on Facebook.