Restaurant technology adoption has accelerated throughout the pandemic, shifting digital tools from futuristic nice-to-haves into critical components of day-to-day operations. Adopting in-house technologies became necessary for restaurants to stay open throughout the pandemic, restart operations after temporary closures, and pivot services to maintain revenue while still following enhanced health and safety protocols. These tools have become so commonplace that many have become an extension of the restaurant experience — so integrated into dining culture that employees and guests do not necessarily realize how tech-savvy they have become.