People on the Move

Cover picture for the articleR.O.I. Properties is pleased to announce the hiring of Jake Vice, Commercial Associate. Jake comes to R.O.I. as a recent graduate of the University of Arizona with a BS in Accounting. Jake joins our Commercial Team in servicing client listings and buyer/tenant requirements for commercial properties.

As the future approaches, family business owners consider exactly how they will transfer their precious business into the hands and control of the next generation. As closely held family businesses expand over time, the needs of the families relying on these businesses are expanding as well. Growth of a business is often viewed in linear metrics — revenue and profitability. However, families can expand exponentially through generations. Such a dynamic creates demands that significantly impact culture, performance, and decision- making, punctuating the need for a succession strategy that aligns the family’s intentions, goals, and cash-flow requirements through multiple generations.

