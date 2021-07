In the midst of a national culture war surrounding the validity of problematic statuary, the U.K. government has elected to reduce funding for educational art and design programs by 50%, new reports indicate. The decision was made after a proposal earlier this year produced by Gavin Williamson, the U.K.’s education secretary, who postulated that the coronavirus pandemic necessitated financial focus on “strategic priorities;” the priorities as he defined them do not include the arts, performing arts or music. The governmental move has already sparked distinct outrage from artists and cultural commentators who believe that the reduction is a horrible idea, but it appears that nothing can undo the decision.