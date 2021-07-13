Cancel
Amazon to Hire 100,000 Veterans by 2024

By Gina Acosta
Cover picture for the articleAmazon is aiming to hire about 84,000 veterans and 16,000 military spouses by 2024. The company currently employs more than 40,000 veterans and military spouses, surpassing its 2016 Joining Forces pledge to hire 25,000 veterans and military spouses by 2021. Amazon currently has more than 35,000 positions open in the United States. All successful applicants receive a starting wage of at least $15 per hour and have access to comprehensive benefits, according to the company.

Amazon pledges to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses by 2024 after facing backlash over employee safety during COVID

Amazon plans to hire 100,000 veterans and military spouses by 2024 with a starting wage of $15 per hour and benefits, the online retailer giant announced on Tuesday. The company said it currently employs more than 40,000 veterans and military spouses in the US across its many businesses. As of March, Amazon had 1.3million workers on its payroll worldwide.
