Auburn Library Presents ‘Fragrance in the Garden’ Thursday Evening

Joanne Pearson guides the audience through a beautifully choreographed journey of fragrant gardens. View the beautiful gardens as displayed on the high quality, large screen digital television. Joanne will share a vibrant slide show, showing the amazing ways that plants use scent to attract pollinators and deter predators. She will also discuss specific trees, shrubs, annuals, and perennials with fragrant flowers and foliage, and include information on where to place them in the landscape to maximize the enjoyment of their fragrance throughout the garden.