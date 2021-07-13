Cancel
Storm Damage Report: Additional Debris Removal for Homeowners

Omaha, Nebraska
Since the Friday night storm, the City has prioritized storm cleanup with Public Works, Parks, and OPPD to safely remove trees and limbs in areas without power to assist OPPD with power restoration to homes and businesses.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped their neighbors, family, and friends over the last three days,” said Mayor Stothert. “Our city employees and partners at FCC and OPPD are committed to a safe process to clean up our city. As OPPD’s work progresses, the City will now be able to expand debris removal and cleanup services.”

FCC YARD WASTE CURBSIDE COLLECTION:

The emergency curbside collection service for smaller debris remains underway.

Tree debris should be placed in the 96-gallon trash carts or in brown yard waste bags on your regular day of collection. Pre-paid stickers will not be required during this period. Branches and limbs 4 feet in length or less, branches 6 inches in diameter or less can be bundled with rope or twine.

City workers are assisting FCC on daily collection routes.

Due to the large volume of additional yard waste debris, solid waste collections may be delayed as the week progresses. FCC will work Monday-Saturday this week.

LARGE DEBRIS CURBSIDE COLLECTION

Approximately 150 employees from the Parks, Street Maintenance, and Sewer Divisions will be reassigned to provide additional curbside debris removal beginning Friday, July 16, and continuing through the 23rd. This is in addition to the debris collection already underway by FCC Environmental and the public debris disposal sites.

This service will follow the same schedule as your weekly solid waste pickup.

Large limbs cut to a maximum of 6’ in length and stacked at the curb will be collected.

This is a curbside debris removal service only. Safety, liability, and resources will prevent city workers from providing additional services on private property and in residential yards.

This service may impact or temporarily suspend other services such as street repair and parks maintenance.

PUBLIC DEBRIS SITES:

Open daily through Friday, July 23, 7 am – 7 pm

Hefflinger Park - 112th & Maple

Ta-Ha Zouka Park – Elkhorn

Al Veys Field – 65th & Harrison

Levi Carter Park

The City is hiring contractors to begin mulching the debris at Towl Park and 156th & “F”. Those sites may reopen when mulching is complete and if demand continues.

Comments / 0

