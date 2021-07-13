Cancel
PlantX Offers Vegan Wines as Part of E-Grocery Selection

By Bridget Goldschmidt
progressivegrocer.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlantX Life Inc. is now offering vegan wine as part of the growing product selection on its U.S. e-commerce platform. The company has added a curated selection of high-quality vegan wines from such brands as Rare Earth, Veuve Clicquot, Pino Cellars and Gravel Bar Winery. The new items can be ordered in the “Plant-Based Wine” section of the PlantX’s U.S. e-commerce website.

