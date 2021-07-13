Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Venezuela opposition figure Freddy Guevara arrested

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Venezuelan agents have arrested a key opposition figure on charges of terrorism and treason. Freddy Guevara was in his car when he was detained on a highway in the capital Caracas. The left-wing government accuses him of having ties to “extremist groups” and foreign governments. Mr Guevara is a close...

wmleader.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Freddy Guevara
Person
Nicolás Maduro
Person
Juan Guaidó
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us State Department#Government Of Venezuela#President Of Venezuela#Venezuelan#Twitter#Chilean#Eu#Latin American#Reuters News Agency
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Terrorism
Country
China
Related
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that Mexico will host talks with the opposition.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has announced that Mexico will host talks with the opposition. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced on Monday that Mexico will host negotiations between his government and the opposition, but he maintained that he will only participate if international sanctions are dropped and he is protected from assassination attempts.
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Haitian president’s assassination exposes shady world of Colombian mercenaries

MEXICO CITY — As he considered a new job offer, Mauricio Javier Romero asked his wife what she thought — but provided few details about the mission. “It’s your decision, but you can count on my support,” she told him, according to the Colombian publication Semana. “He was a man who always tried to do the right thing.”
Americasmarketresearchtelecast.com

Venezuela labels the arrest warrant against former Salvadoran vice president Sánchez Cerén as ‘lawfare’ and Bukele responds

On Sunday afternoon, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, and the Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, staged a harsh exchange of accusations after Venezuela branded the request for arrest against the Salvadoran opponent and former president Salvador Sánchez Cerén as “judicial persecution” (2014-2019). Previously, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry had...
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Venezuela detains opposition leader on charges of 'terrorism,' 'treason'

Venezuelan opposition leader Freddy Guevara was arrested Monday by the secret police and will be charged with "terrorism" and "treason," the prosecutor's office said. Attorney General Tarek Saab said in a statement that Guevara, a close ally of opposition head Juan Guaido, was detained by members of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) due to "his links with extremist and paramilitary groups associated with the Colombian government," which together with the United States is one of the harshest critics of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. "He will be charged with the crimes of terrorism, attacks against the constitutional order, conspiracy to commit a crime and treason," said Saab. Guevara, elected to parliament in the 2015 election that gave the opposition control of the assembly under Guaido's leadership, has been accused in the past by the Socialist government of encouraging violence in protests that called for Maduro's departure. Some 125 were killed in the subsequent clashes that took place between April and July 2017.
PoliticsMetro International

Venezuela announces terrorism charges against Guaido ally after highway arrest

CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuelan prosecutors on Monday said they had charged opposition politician Freddy Guevara with terrorism and treason, among other allegations, after the country’s intelligence service arrested him from his car on a Caracas highway. Guevara is a close ally of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized as the...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Colombia Says Attack On President Was Planned From Venezuela

The Colombian government claimed Thursday that a recent attack on President Ivan Duque's helicopter was planned from neighboring Venezuela by dissident FARC guerillas and a former Colombian army officer. Three of the alleged perpetrators have been arrested, defense minister Diego Molano told reporters, adding: "It is clear that this attack...
Societykdal610.com

Venezuela opposition party says security forces detain family of Caracas activist

CARACAS (Reuters) – Venezuelan opposition party Popular Will said on Wednesday that security forces detained family members of a Caracas activist, days after the arrest of opposition leader Freddy Guevara fueled concerns about a possible wave of detentions. The government of President Nicolas Maduro this week accused Popular Will leaders...
AmericasSentinel

Reality and challenges in Brazil-Venezuela relations

With the advancement of the Venezuelan crisis in the 2010s, especially after the inauguration of Nicolás Maduro in 2013, there has been a gradual decline in bilateral trade between Brazil and Venezuela as the total flow of trade has fallen. less than US $ 1 billion. over the past four years. Read more (07/18/2021 – 10:10)
POTUSAxios

Guaidó threatened with arrest as ally faces terrorism charges in Venezuela

Venezuelan prosecutors charged opposition politician Freddy Guevara, a close ally of National Assembly president Juan Guaidó, with offenses including terrorism and treason following his arrest on a Caracas highway Monday, per Reuters. Of note: Guaidó, recognized by the U.S. and other countries as Venezuela's interim president, said "armed groups" seeking...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
AFP

Venezuela says US military jet violated its airspace

Venezuela on Friday accused the United States, of violating its airspace, in what it said was a "blatant provocation," warning it would "respond forcefully" to any maneuver it saw as an act of aggression. The incident came as the Colombian and US militaries took part in exercises near Venezuela's Caribbean coastline. Venezuela reported that a US "type C-17 heavy military transport" crossed into its airspace late Thursday for "a period of three minutes... making a journey of approximately 14 nautical miles," a defense ministry statement said. "This blatant provocation took place during joint military exercises by the Colombian Air Force and Army in the Departments of Antioquia and Cundinamarca, respectively, in which there is also a presence of American F-16 and RC135 fighter jets for strategic exploration," it added.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Cuban embassy in Paris attacked by gasoline bombs

Cuba’s embassy in Paris was attacked by gasoline bombs, according to Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez, who blamed U.S. government for "continuous campaigns against our country that encourage these behaviors and for calls for violence." Rodriguez announced in a tweet on Monday night that the embassy was attacked with Molotov...
POTUSNewsweek

Cuba's President Says 'Cuban-American Mafia' Ignited Protests Through Social Media

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel recently said the "Cuban-American Mafia" ignited protests around the island through social media. Thousands of Cubans are protesting against the nation's Communist government amid a major economic crisis in one of the largest demonstrations in decades. Citizens are taking to the streets in areas such as the capital of Havana to protest food shortages and high prices as COVID-19 cases surge, the Associated Press reported. Díaz-Canel said "the campaign against Cuba was growing on social media in the last weeks."
AmericasPosted by
AFP

Cuba blames US for Molotov cocktail attack at Paris embassy

Cuba denounced the targeting of its Paris embassy on Monday as a "terrorist attack" encouraged by the United States after the building was bombarded with Molotov cocktails. "We denounce the Molotov cocktail terrorist attack against our Embassy in Paris @EmbaCubaFrancia," Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Twitter. 
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Nicaragua's Ortega Arrests Another Rival, Says U.S. Aims to Undermine Vote

(Reuters) - With a seventh opposition presidential hopeful under arrest, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in a speech described his political opponents as pawns being used by the United States against him. Scores of prominent Nicaraguans, including seven politicians aiming to run for president in November, have been arrested in amid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy