Economy

Electric-car sales in China are expected to double this year

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales of electric vehicles in China are likely to double this year, with Chinese EV makers sidestepping chips and parts shortages and getting creative around charging. That’s from analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note Monday highlighting June sales of what they called the “Fab Four” Chinese EV makers, Nio Inc.

wmleader.com

