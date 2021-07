Sometimes a year off isn't a bad thing. In the case of the Minnesota Pottery Festival this Saturday and Sunday, there's plenty of new fun-under-the-sun things to talk about. The biggest news is the location. The festival is moving to Masonic/West River Park in Hutchinson. The new site along the scenic Crow River is home to RiverSong Music Festival as well as many other public and private events. It offers plenty of parking as well as space to expand.