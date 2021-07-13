Cancel
ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions Provides Contactless Digital Key Technology at Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences to Provide Clean and Safe Guest Experience

Cover picture for the articleGrand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences in Saudi Arabia maximizes its guest convenience providing a safer alternative to front desk check-in and guestroom entry. Stockholm – July 13, 2021 – ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions as a leading provider of contactless technology for the hospitality industry, has announced the successful implementation of digital key and mobile check-in functionality at Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences. The newly opened luxury hotel and as the first Grand Hyatt-branded property in Saudi Arabia, Grand Hyatt Al Khobar Hotel and Residences is one of the latest Hyatt branded properties in the region to leverage ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions’ digital key technology under Hyatt’s Mobile Entry program. In line with Hyatt’s Global Care & Cleanliness Commitment, it provides its guests with a clean and safe hotel environment.

