Richard S. Bedford, 89, of New Albany died Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his home. Born January 21, 1932, in Sayre, he was a son of the late Seymour and Lula (Norton) Bedford. Richard graduated from the former Loyalsock High School, Class of 1950, and served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Following the war, Richard returned home to work the family farm, a place he genuinely loved. He was also employed as a heavy equipment operator for his brother Dale, and with Elkland Township for over 20 years, serving as a supervisor and road master.