Francis “Calvin” Beinlich, 93

Francis “Calvin” Beinlich, age 93, passed away July 11, 2021 at Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital. Calvin was born in Estella, PA to Raleigh and Julia Little Beinlich. After graduating from Loyalsock Joint High School in Estella he spent a brief time in the U.S. Navy and then returned to Sullivan County where he spent his entire life. He was self-employed in several businesses over the years including collecting milk from farmers and delivering to Harrington Creamery in Dushore, Beinlich Equipment & Excavating, 97 Lumber and sales of Polaris snowmobiles and Hardy outdoor stoves. Using his equipment he was always willing to assist family and friends when needed. As a member of the Sullivan County Fair Association he spent countless hours at the fairgrounds volunteering his time.