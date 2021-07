Socially awkward straightedge fraud. I think it's pretty safe to say that fans will always find a way to compare Marvel and DC and pit them against one another. Both comic book companies have successfully produced some of the most iconic superheroes and supervillains in existence but there have been times when they created characters that have similar traits, personalities, and sets of powers. A common subject of debate amongst diehard fans is whether or not Harley Quinn and Deadpool are actually alike. Many fans believe that Harleen Quinzel is DC's answer to Marvel's Wade Wilson and vice versa.