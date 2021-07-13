Clinton Hill’s famous Pfizer mansion sells for $9.05M, setting neighborhood record

After three years on the market, the grand Queen Anne townhouse at 280 Washington Avenue in Clinton Hill has closed for $9,050,000, setting a sales record for the neighborhood. The previous record-holder was 315 Vanderbilt Avenue, which sold for $7,200,000 in 2015. The 10,000-square-foot mansion is known as the Pfizer mansion as it was built in 1887 for Charles Erhart, co-founder of the Pfizer pharmaceutical company and brother-in-law to Charles Pfizer. The opulent home features historic details like an original Otis elevator, moldings and woodwork galore, eight fireplaces, and stained glass. There’s also a sunken “speakeasy” party room, seven bedrooms, a wine cellar, and a beautifully landscaped backyard.