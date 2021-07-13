Climate change-themed mini-golf course opens at Two Trees’ waterfront site in Williamsburg

All photos courtesy of Two Trees Management, unless otherwise noted. On the site of a proposed mixed-use development in Williamsburg, a temporary climate change-themed miniature golf course has opened. Two Trees Management on Monday announced visitors can now enjoy Putting Green, an 18-hole course designed by local groups that focuses on sustainability and climate issues, as well as a 25,000-square foot sustainable farm. The pop-up mini-golf course sits on the future site of the developer’s project “River Ring,” which includes two huge towers designed by Bjarke Ingels with more than 1,050 units of housing, a new YMCA, and a public beach.