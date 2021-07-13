Cancel
Climate change-themed mini-golf course opens at Two Trees’ waterfront site in Williamsburg

By Devin Gannon
6sqft
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll photos courtesy of Two Trees Management, unless otherwise noted. On the site of a proposed mixed-use development in Williamsburg, a temporary climate change-themed miniature golf course has opened. Two Trees Management on Monday announced visitors can now enjoy Putting Green, an 18-hole course designed by local groups that focuses on sustainability and climate issues, as well as a 25,000-square foot sustainable farm. The pop-up mini-golf course sits on the future site of the developer’s project “River Ring,” which includes two huge towers designed by Bjarke Ingels with more than 1,050 units of housing, a new YMCA, and a public beach.

www.6sqft.com

Bjarke Ingels
