New York City, NY

NYC says unvaccinated young people are behind Staten Island’s uptick in Covid cases

By Devin Gannon
6sqft
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome neighborhoods in New York City are seeing a slight increase in the number of coronavirus cases for the first time in weeks, as vaccinations slow and the Delta variant continues to spread. According to the city’s Health Department, the city’s seven-day average rate of positivity increased to 1.28 percent as of Monday, the highest rate in nearly two months, with 363 new cases on a seven-day rolling average. With a seven-day positivity of over 2.4 percent as of July 9, Staten Island has the highest test positivity rate of any borough. City officials point to those who remain unvaccinated, “particularly younger people,” as the reason for this uptick.

