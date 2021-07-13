Cancel
Labette County, KS

Labette County Fair Starts This Weekend

By Connor Harbit
kggfradio.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOswego will play host to the 110th Labette County Fair starting this weekend, with several events taking center stage. All kinds of animals will be shown over the course of the week, including horses, swine, poultry, calves and beef, rabbits and goats. That will all culminate in the 4-H and FFA Livestock sale on Friday, July 23rd. In addition, the fair's pony pull being held Sunday, July 18th. Fair representative David Newby explained the rules of the event for those who have never seen one before.

