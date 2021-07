I am going to be a sophomore in high school in just a few months and recently got involved with the Citizens Climate Lobby. The CCL works to enact change and battle climate change by using the power we hold as individuals. The current goal is to pass the Energy Innovation Act that would put a fee on using carbon energy to create an incentive to use clean energy. This could eliminate all carbon pollution by 2050. I feel more people should be working to get involved because we only have one Earth, and we cannot continue to be passive in this fight. I have already emailed and called Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy as well as Rep. Joe Courtney.