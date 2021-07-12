Award honors voluntary conservation efforts on farms, in forests
CUMBERLAND — An award program that celebrates voluntary conservation by farmers and forestland owners is accepting nominations of owners of farm and forestland in Maryland. The Leopold Conservation Award recognizes landowners who inspire others with their voluntary dedication to ethical land, water and wildlife habitat management on working land. The award is in honor of renowned conservationist Aldo Leopold. In his influential 1949 book, “A Sand County Almanac,” Leopold called for an ethical relationship between people and the land they own and manage.www.times-news.com
Comments / 0