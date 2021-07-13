City Alert: Fairfield to support Back-to-School Backpack and Food Giveaway

Fairfield, California (Thursday, July 8, 2021 )—The Fairfield Community Services Foundation will host a free Back-to-School Backpack and Food Giveaway in partnership with the City of Fairfield Quality of Life Task Force (Task Force) and local community partners. The Task Force utilizes existing City services in partnership with local, broad-based coalitions sharing the same objective: to create and preserve a desirable and thriving community for all Fairfield residents. The primary focus of the event is to provide free backpacks, school supplies, and bags of food to those in need. The event will take place on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Bethel Community Church at 600 E. Tabor Avenue in Fairfield.