Mesquite employee leads first all-female official crew, makes Texas high school football history
Mesquite, TX – July 13, 2021 – City of Mesquite Parks and Recreation employee, Crystal Cooksey, is making Texas high school football history again. Cooksey will lead the first all-female officials crew on July 17 at the Sixman Coach’s Association All Star Game. Earlier this year, she became the first female in Texas to officiate a Texas High School State Championship football game when she officiated the 1A-Division II State Championship game.mesquite.bubblelife.com
