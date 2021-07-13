Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

iGolf platform launches in England to give non-club golfers an official handicap

todaysgolfer.co.uk
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland Golf launches iGolf, a new digital community that will offer non-club golfers in England the opportunity to obtain and maintain an official handicap. Society and charity golf days are about to get a whole lot fairer. Non-club golfers in England can now sign up to iGolf and pay an annual fee of £40 in exchange for a World Handicap Index, as well as personal liability insurance.

www.todaysgolfer.co.uk

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Golf Course#Uk#Igolf#England Golf Ceo#The World Handicap System
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
Country
U.K.
News Break
Sports
Related
Golfmediaite.com

WATCH: England’s Tyrrell Hatton Snaps Club, Gives the Finger, Swears and Shatters Golf Etiquette at the British Open

Tyrrell Hatton’s second round performance at The Open Championship Friday featured a trifecta of unruly exploits. Hatton was two over par for the tournament after an even second round, putting him in serious danger of missing the cut. Allowing his frustrations to get the best of him, Hatton ignored proper golf etiquette by snapping his club in half, giving the finger to a spectator and getting caught swearing by a hot mic. Have a day.
SportsTelegraph

Team GB and Gareth Southgate have shared advice for years, UK Sport says

Team GB have been sharing intelligence with England manager Gareth Southgate, sporting chiefs have revealed. With the athletes now bidding to emulate recent footballing success, both UK Sport and the British Olympic Association describe close links with the Football Association. England's sharp upturn in tournament fortunes – at the World...
Soccercelebrityaccess.com

Everton Football Club Drops Stubhub, Launches Their Own Secondary Ticketing Platform

LIVERPOOL, UK (CelebrityAccess) — English Premier League’s Everton Football Club has parted ways with StubHub and launched its own face value ticket resale platform. Starting in early August, the club’s season ticket holders will be able to list unused dates for their seats and manage the process from their current online ticket accounts.
Williamsport, PASun-Gazette

Golf tip of the week: Many golfers give up too soon

Perfectionists have a difficult time playing golf. Golf is one of those games that requires patience and a long-time commitment. Many golfers quit before they groove a proper swing, expecting to play well the first year and many give up. You must be mentally tough and willing to handle the...
GolfGolf Digest

Do average golfers know the difference between a urethane and non-urethane cover?

We included some testing for our 2021 Hot List around whether average golfers could tell the difference between a ball with a urethane cover and a non-urethane cover. We asked a group of 25 random golfers with handicaps ranging from 0 to 20 some basic questions about their knowledge of urethane cover golf balls. Then, we had each player hit a series of shots around the green with urethane cover balls and non-urethane cover balls with the logos marked out.
GolfTelegraph

Transgender golfer subjected to abuse while giving lessons at The Open

The first transgender golfer to take part in regional qualifying for the Open Championship has faced abuse and threats while helping coach spectators at Royal St George's. Alison Perkins told Telegraph Sport "I did think about quitting golf" after members of the crowd made alleged transphobic comments in recent days. Perkins, who missed out on the championship proper, had been part of the team delivering lessons at the 'Swing Zone' in the Spectator Village.
Premier Leagueinsidersport.com

Arsenal launches Chiliz Fan Token on Socios.com platform

Premier League giant Arsenal has partnered with blockchain providers for the sports and entertainment industry, Chiliz, for the launch of the $AFC Fan Token on the Socios.com application. Through the collaboration, Arsenal fans will gain engagement opportunities on Socios.com for $AFC Fan Token holders, including the chance to influence the...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

eFootball: All Clubs Available At Launch

Due to release early this Autumn, eFootball is the free-to-play replacement for PES that will be added to over time rather than released annually. As such, it won’t have a whole bunch of licensed clubs available at launch, but it will have a mixture of well-known European and South American clubs to start off with.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Covid passport scanner launched so stewards can verify passes at major sports events as stadiums return to full capacity - after criticism of cursory checks at Wembley and Wimbledon

Stewards at sports events, including Premier League football matches, can now be equipped with scanners to verify fans’ Covid Passports are genuine, after NHSX completed trials of a new ‘verifier app’. The introduction of the new technology supports the return to full capacity at stadiums. Government guidance encourages the organisers...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Is Japan vs Great Britain on TV? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Tokyo 2020 fixture today

Hege Riise says she’ll be switching around the Great Britain team for their second Olympic fixture against hosts Japan on Saturday, despite knowing a win will secure progression to the knockout phase.Ellen White notched a brace to help Team GB see off Chile in the first match, while Japan drew with Canada in their own opener.Fran Kirby is “back in training” according to manager Riise, though it remains to be seen if she features here after missing that first game. “We want to be sure that we don’t push her and take the time that she needs and the medical...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Paralympian “Disgusted” After Being Told Her Sprint Uniform Was “Too Revealing”

A Paralympic athlete said she is “disgusted” after being told her sprint outfit was “too revealing.”. Olivia Breen, who represents Great Britain in the Paralympics, said she was “disgusted” after recent comments made to her during a competition. According to a report from ESPN, an England Athletics official told her that her sprint uniform was “inappropriate” and “too revealing” at the England Championships this weekend.
SportsPosted by
E! News

Gymnast MyKayla Skinner Is "Heartbroken" After Ending Tokyo Olympics Run Early

Watch: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments. Sadly, it looks like MyKayla Skinner's Olympic journey and gymnastics career has come to an abrupt end. The 24-year-old gymnast and oldest member of the United States' women's team competed as an Olympian for the first time on Sunday, July 25. She participated in the qualifying round at the Tokyo Olympics as an individual competitor rather than in a team event. To be able to continue in the Games, she had to finish in the top eight overall and be one of the top two U.S. gymnasts. She placed 10th.

Comments / 0

Community Policy