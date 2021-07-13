iGolf platform launches in England to give non-club golfers an official handicap
England Golf launches iGolf, a new digital community that will offer non-club golfers in England the opportunity to obtain and maintain an official handicap. Society and charity golf days are about to get a whole lot fairer. Non-club golfers in England can now sign up to iGolf and pay an annual fee of £40 in exchange for a World Handicap Index, as well as personal liability insurance.www.todaysgolfer.co.uk
Comments / 0