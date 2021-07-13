Form 6-K High Tide Inc. For: Jul 13

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 27, 2021) - Skychain Technologies Inc. (TSXV: SCT) (OTCQB: SKTCF) (the "Company") announces that it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to close the outstanding portion of the financing transaction (the "Offering") with The9 Limited (the "The9"). As previously announced by the Company on April 21, 2021 and May 13, 2021, the Company entered into a financing agreement with The9 pursuant to which The9 agreed to subscribe for $2,000,000 of transferable, convertible debentures and $2,000,000 of units (the "Units"). The Company is using the proceeds from the Offering to develop its cryptocurrency hosting facility located in Birtle, Manitoba.