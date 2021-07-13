Cancel
HANON x Diadora N9000 "Pictish Warrior": Images & Release Info

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRelease Date: Online raffle is from July 9 to July 16. Price: £180 (approximately $250) What We’re Saying: It's been seven years since HANON began collaborating with Diadora, and the retailer continues to deliver captivating designs like the "Alternative Route" N9000 from early 2021. A followup to the 30th anniversary N9000 project, Diadora is back with yet another take on the '90s runner, this time paying homage to an ancient tribe and early settlers of what is now Scotland, known as the Picts.

