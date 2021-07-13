KSL Resorts Names Kristie Goshow as New Chief Commercial Officer

Irving-based Hyosung America, the manufacturer of ATMs and TCRs, has added Brad Nolan to its team as the new executive vice president and chief marketing officer. Most recently, Nolan was the executive vice president of Allpoint Solutions at Cardtronics, a role in which he led network management and the design and delivery of new technology that enabled financial institutions and retailers to provide financial access to customers. Before that, he spent more than two decades at JPMorgan Chase & Co. In his new role at Hyosung, Nolan will oversee all product marketing efforts to keep pace with the company’s commitment to innovation and customer experience.