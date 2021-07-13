Cancel
KSL Resorts Names Kristie Goshow as New Chief Commercial Officer

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVINE, CA – July 13, 2021 – KSL Resorts announces the appointment of Kristie Goshow as its new chief commercial officer to take charge of driving and maximizing revenue performance of the company’s growing portfolio of resort properties. Goshow assumes the position following the retirement of former KSL Resorts’ CCO Jeff Senior, who was the visionary of the transformation of Orange County’s former St. Regis in Dana Point into the Monarch Beach Resort and served on Visit California’s board leading its marketing strategy for several years.

