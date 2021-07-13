Cancel
Michigan State

Boy From Michigan

By Scott Dransfield
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGod bless “Rhetorical Figure.” Arriving a little over halfway through John Grant’s new album Boy From Michigan, the song is unique, intelligent, bouncy, and deeply silly. It’s a familiar mode for Grant, whose past tracks include similar jaunts like “He’s Got His Mother’s Hips” and “Snug Slacks.” But “Rhetorical Figure” is unique and important in its context. The vast majority of the mammoth Boy From Michigan—a 75-minute album, by the way—is made up of slow ballads, even dirges at times. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it makes it difficult to listen to in one sitting.

