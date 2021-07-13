Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Premiere: Opus Orange Shares New Single “The Burning Question”

By Caleb Campbell
undertheradarmag.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Monica-based musician and composer Paul Bessenbacher is returning this fall with his indie pop collective Opus Orange, releasing a new album, Object Lessons. Bessenbacher’s work with Opus Orange has ranged from film scores to angular alt rock but his latest record sees him return once again to the influence of ‘90s-tinged indie rock. The band has already shared their first single from the record, “Breaking Mirrors” and is now back with their follow-up, “The Burning Question,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

www.undertheradarmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Burning#Music Video#Alt Rock#Indie Rock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
Related
Musicpopwrapped.com

Michael Lazar Shares New Single “Few Breaths Away”

There’s a song by The Script that includes the lyric “…music was the home for your pain” and for Michael Lazar, it could be said that such rings particularly true. His upcoming album 51/49, scheduled to drop on October 8th, is a collection of 15 songs that showcase an 18-year journey through life and loss – his mother passed and he lost his home and everything he owned in a fire – love and self-discovery. 51/49 is very much a diary of sorts, highlighting and addressing the highs and lows of his life; moments and events that many music fans around the world will no doubt find themselves about to connect and relate with. Before the album drops however, PopWrapped are delighted to premiere Michael’s newest single “Few Breaths Away.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Ben Gibbard and Tycho Team Up for New Song “Only Love”

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie has teamed up with San Francisco producer Tycho (aka Scott Hansen) for the new song, “Only Love.” Those hoping for Gibbard’s The Postal Service to reunite can scratch that electro-pop itch with this new single, which is out now on Mom + Pop and Ninja Tune. Listen to it below via a visualizer designed by Hansen.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

HARD FEELINGS (Amy Douglas + Hot Chip’s Joe Goddard) Announce Album, Share New Song “Dangerous”

HARD FEELINGS, which is the new project of New York City based singer/songwriter Amy Douglas and British producer Joe Goddard of Hot Chip, have announced their self-titled debut album and shared a new single from it, “Dangerous,” via a video for it. HARD FEELINGS is described as “an opera of sad bangers” and is due out November 5 via Domino. Check out the Katie Paul-directed video for “Dangerous,” followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
MusicJamBase

Howlin Rain Announces New Album ‘The Dharma Wheel’ & Shares Single

Howlin Rain will release a new album, The Dharma Wheel, on October 8 via singer-songwriter and guitarist Ethan Miller’s own Silver Current Records. Miller and company also shared the title track as the lead single. Miller teamed back up with Tim Green to co-produce The Dharma Wheel. Green resumed his...
Rock Musicloudersound.com

Zeal & Ardor share punishing new single Erase

Zeal & Ardor have released their second single of 2021, Erase. Manuel Gagneux‘s band returned in May with the pulverising Run, and following a deceptively low key intro, where Gagneux sings "We're the only ones left alive", Erase is every bit as punishingly intense. Run and Erase are tasters for...
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Wye Oak Announce “Civilian” 10th Anniversary Reissue, Share Previously Unreleased Song “Electricty”

Wye Oak (Jenn Wasner and Andy Stack) have announced Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009–2011, a new 10th anniversary reissue of their 2011 album Civilian plus a 12-song collection of rare and unreleased songs from the era. They have also shared one of those bonus tracks, the previously unreleased “Electricity,” which was recorded but never mixed (until now). Listen to it below, followed by the bonus album’s tracklist and the reissue’s cover art.
Musicnextmosh.com

Iron Maiden premiere new video single “The Writing On The Wall”

Share the post "Iron Maiden premiere new video single “The Writing On The Wall”" Iron Maiden have released a new song by the name of “The Writing On The Wall,” which you can check out below in official animated music video form. The track marks the band’s first new tune since the release of their 2015 album ‘The Book of Souls.’
MusicGenius

Lorde Shares New Single “Stoned At The Nail Salon”

Lorde continues her highly anticipated third album rollout today with the release of the project’s second single, “Stoned At the Nail Salon.” The song is co-produced by Lorde and Jack Antonoff, and features background vocals from Clairo and Phoebe Bridgers. It’s set to appear on Solar Power, which drops on Friday, August 20.
Musicindieisnotagenre.com

The Ninth Wave Share New Single, ‘Maybe You Didn’t Know’

New wave Glasgow band, The Ninth Wave have today returned with their latest single, Maybe You Didn’t Know, a further glimpse into what is to come from their next full-length release. Listen below. Maybe You Didn’t Know is an alluring mixture of electronica, combined with emotive-pop and stunning artwork to...
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Hate Club Debuts New Single “Portland”

Albany NY emo outfit Hate Club is making their full-length debut later this summer with Tightly Wound, the band’s follow-up to their 2019 EP, A Clear Mistake. Landing in a similarly cathartic lane as fellow emo and indie rock contemporaries like Nervous Dater, the band introduced the record with their first single, “Eat More,” and are now back with their second, “Portland,” premiering with Under the Radar.
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: JW Francis Debuts New Single “Holy Mountain”

New York lo-fi singer/songwriter JW Francis is back this fall with his sophomore full-length record WANDERKIND. Francis has quickly followed his 2020 debut record, We Share A Similar Joy, with another effort, recorded over the 2020 lockdown and reflecting on the thoroughly human desire for escape. Fittingly the record will be released while Francis is indulging in his own wanderlust, hiking the Appalachian Trail. Francis announced the album this spring with its first single, “John, Take Me With You,” and he’s now back with a second single “Holy Mountain,” premiering early with Under the Radar.
Rock Musicundertheradarmag.com

Premiere: Welcome Center Debuts New Track “Burn”

Dallas and Philadelphia-based duo Welcome Center returns tomorrow with their latest EP, Talk Talk Talk. Since debuting in 2018 with their Disorder EP Jesse Smith & Aaron Sternick have turned their long-distance collaboration into a reliable electro pop partnership, sharing another 2020 EP, This House Will Be Filled With_____. Ahead of their latest EP though, the band is sharing one last taste of the record with their new track, “Burn,” premiering early with Under the Radar.
Beauty & Fashionbrooklynvegan.com

Syd shares new single “Fast Car” (watch video)

Back in February, Syd of The Internet and Odd Future released her first new solo song in four years, "Missing Out." Now she's followed that with another new single, "Fast Car," a summery jam with a groove that recalls Prince. "I wanted to make something for the gay Black girls," Syd says of the track. "I want them to see themselves in this and in me." Watch the accompanying video, directed by Ethan Nelson and Graham Epstein, below.
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Wave Break Returns With New Single and Music Video “Chemical Burn”

NEW JERSEY, USA | JULY 16th, 2021 – Alternative rock outfit Wave Break have released their new single “Chemical Burn,” available on all digital platforms NOW. A powerful introduction to their new EP cycle, “Chemical Burn” finds Wave Break in a raw, vulnerable place – all influenced by founder and lead vocalist Kelly Barber. Her gritty approach to the alt-rock spectrum is fresh, seasoned, and authentic – and “Chemical Burn” puts Wave Break on a high platform. Although yet to be announced, Wave Break’s new EP, and its introductory single, are unavoidable rock ear candy. About the single, lead vocalist Kelly Barber states:
Musicgratefulweb.com

Heartless Bastards share new single "Photograph"

Acclaimed rock ’n’ roll band Heartless Bastards have announced today’s premiere of “Photograph,” the latest single from their eagerly awaited new album, A Beautiful Life. On the new track, Heartless Bastards frontwoman Erika Wennerstrom says:. "Photograph is about building bridges. We have to approach each other with love and give...
Musicthebrag.com

Beyond The Willows share mesmerising new single, ‘The Wolf’

Close to a year on from the release of their debut album, Into The Sun, Cronulla quartet Beyond The Willows are back with their latest single, with ‘The Wolf’ arriving today. Having first formed back in 2018, Beyond The Willows wasted no time in putting their talent to use, issuing...
MusicPaste Magazine

BADBADNOTGOOD Announce New Album, Share First Single

Canadian instrumental group BADBADNOTGOOD, best known for their collaborations with nearly every corner of hip-hop, from Ghostface Killah to Tyler, The Creator, have announced their forthcoming album Talk Memory, out Oct. 8 via XL Recordings. The album arrives five years after their last album, IV. The nine-track album will feature...
Nashville, TNguitargirlmag.com

Music Premiere: Alyssa Scott creates a dreamy escape in new single “Runaway”

Singer-songwriter Alyssa Scott is an independent country/pop artist that reflects dreamy vibes, storyteller lyrics, and a country/bohemian style. Currently residing in Nashville, TN, Scott writes, records, and performs for her beloved fans. She has fronted some of the top stages in Nashville, including Alley Taps, the Row, and Johnny Cash’s Saloon. Scott currently has four singles on all streaming platforms and three singles on Spotify that have successfully reached over 100,000 streams each. Today, Alyssa is busy in the studio working on her debut album \’WILD\’ which will premiere in September of 2021. This is her second single release in 2021 so far and we can expect much more from Alyssa Scott!
Musicwfpk.org

Caroline Polachek Shares New Single “Bunny Is A Rider”

Caroline Polachek has returned with the release of her newest single “Bunny Is A Rider”. The Chairlift co-founder co-produced the track with longtime collaborator Danny L Harle. “‘Bunny Is a Rider” is a summer jam about being unavailable,” Polachek shared in a statement. “Bunny is slippery, impossible to get ahold...

Comments / 0

Community Policy