Premiere: Opus Orange Shares New Single “The Burning Question”

There’s a song by The Script that includes the lyric “…music was the home for your pain” and for Michael Lazar, it could be said that such rings particularly true. His upcoming album 51/49, scheduled to drop on October 8th, is a collection of 15 songs that showcase an 18-year journey through life and loss – his mother passed and he lost his home and everything he owned in a fire – love and self-discovery. 51/49 is very much a diary of sorts, highlighting and addressing the highs and lows of his life; moments and events that many music fans around the world will no doubt find themselves about to connect and relate with. Before the album drops however, PopWrapped are delighted to premiere Michael’s newest single “Few Breaths Away.”