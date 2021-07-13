Premiere: Opus Orange Shares New Single “The Burning Question”
Santa Monica-based musician and composer Paul Bessenbacher is returning this fall with his indie pop collective Opus Orange, releasing a new album, Object Lessons. Bessenbacher’s work with Opus Orange has ranged from film scores to angular alt rock but his latest record sees him return once again to the influence of ‘90s-tinged indie rock. The band has already shared their first single from the record, “Breaking Mirrors” and is now back with their follow-up, “The Burning Question,” premiering early with Under the Radar.www.undertheradarmag.com
