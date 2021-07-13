Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Democrats Land In D.C., Put Pressure On Congress To Pass Voting Reform Bills

newsandguts.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 50 Democrats walked out of the state capitol and many boarded chartered planes to head to D.C. to begin to pressure Congress to pass federal voting reform acts that will protect the right to vote for millions of people. By exiting the state House, they prevented Republicans from passing any legislation because two-thirds of the legislature is needed to give Texas Governor Greg Abbott a quorum. NBC News reports the lawmakers are risking possible arrest if and when they do return to Texas. Right now, they say they have no intention of returning until Congress acts.

www.newsandguts.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
West Virginia State
Local
Texas Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic Elections#Legislature#Texas House#Republicans#Nbc News#Senate#Burgessev#Gop#Cnn#Lone Star State#American#Trump
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Democratic swing vote Senator Kyrsten Sinema REFUSES to cancel her vacation to stay and make sure the infrastructure and budget bills get passed after Schumer said he could delay recess

Democratic swing vote, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that she would not be staying in town through the August recess - as she already had vacation plans. On Friday, Politico's Playbook cited several unnamed Senate sources reporting that the Arizona Democrat told the party leader that...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

James Lankford's vote on January 6 sparks backlash in Trump country

(CNN) — Sen. James Lankford stood on the Senate floor in the afternoon of January 6, explaining why he opposed certifying Joe Biden's presidential victory. He said that there was a "constitutional crisis in our country" not because many Republicans rejected the election's verdict, but because "millions of Americans are being told to sit down and shut up."
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Sinema’s vacation plans, Manchin gets booed and megadonor drama

On Thursday night, as President JOE BIDEN boarded Marine One, he made some news. — First, he reiterated that immigration reform should be included in the reconciliation bill. It’s a position he’s staked out before — Sarah Ferris, Burgess Everett and Laura Barrón-López first reported the White House supported the approach July 15 — but this is the first we’ve heard about it since there was movement on the bipartisan infrastructure framework. (Worth remembering: For this to happen, Dems would need a favorable ruling from the Senate parliamentarian, which hasn’t happened yet.)
Texas StateLaredo Morning Times

Texas Democrats in Washington, D.C., to meet with Stacey Abrams and the Clintons

Texas House Democrats will meet virtually Thursday morning with voting rights activist Stacey Abrams, former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton and former President Bill Clinton in their latest series of bids with the nation’s most powerful Democratic leaders. More than two weeks into their stay in Washington, Texas Democrats have...
Texas StateMSNBC

Texas lawmakers push Congress to pass sweeping voting rights protections

Three Texas Democrats testified before Congress this week in their push to stop a restrictive voting bill from Texas Republicans. State Rep. Nicole Collier joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss her time in Washington as Senate Democrats consider a slimmed down version of voting rights legislation. Aug. 1, 2021.
ImmigrationNY1

Democrats eye putting immigration reforms in reconciliation plan

Democrats are exploring a different path to enact immigration reforms: include them in a sweeping spending bill that can be passed without Republican votes. Democrats are toying with adding the reforms - including a pathway to citizenship for immigrants brought to the country illegally as children, often referred to as Dreamers - to a multitrillion-dollar spending plan they hope to enact through the reconciliation process, which would allow Senate passage without Republican support.
Texas Statewashingtoninformer.com

Texas Lawmakers Dodging Voting-Reform Bill Welcomed in D.C.

A group of Texas African American lawmakers has shut down the state legislature by fleeing the state capitol in Austin for D.C. and despite being threatened with arrest, they plan to remain here in the District until their session is over next month. Standing outside the Unity Baptist Church in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy