Texas Democrats Land In D.C., Put Pressure On Congress To Pass Voting Reform Bills

More than 50 Democrats walked out of the state capitol and many boarded chartered planes to head to D.C. to begin to pressure Congress to pass federal voting reform acts that will protect the right to vote for millions of people. By exiting the state House, they prevented Republicans from passing any legislation because two-thirds of the legislature is needed to give Texas Governor Greg Abbott a quorum. NBC News reports the lawmakers are risking possible arrest if and when they do return to Texas. Right now, they say they have no intention of returning until Congress acts.