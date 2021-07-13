Episode 111 - Dealing with ADHD as a Poker Player

Welcome to Episode 111! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset. The hosts started off by catching up on Tricia’s latest moving adventures before turning to a listener question about dealing with ADHD.Specifically, Jack wanted to know some tips for dealing with ADHD generally and specifically when it comes to poker.Topics covered include:● The key symptoms of ADHD & some of the key treatments● How the ADHD brain processes stimuli differently & how to adjust for this● Why it’s important to embrace simplicity and to remove distractions● Why it’s important to set goals and to come up with structured routines to achieve those goalsWant us to answer your poker question?Post it in Dr. Tricia’s private Facebook group! Join here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/PokerMindsetMasteryLab/Or in Gareth’s private Facebook group! Join here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pokerprofitsLooking for the 10 Minute Tilt Cure? https://www.peakpokermindset.com/10-minute-tilt-cureSign up for Gareth's tournament poker course, MTT Game Changer: https://classroom.mttpokerschool.com/tournament-poker-courseOr Tweet us: @drtriciacardner @MTTpokerschool @PokerOnTheMind.