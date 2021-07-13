Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

Episode 111 - Dealing with ADHD as a Poker Player

pokerfuse.com
 14 days ago

Welcome to Episode 111! MTT Coach Gareth James and Peak Performance Mindset Coach & Educator Dr. Tricia Cardner are back discussing all things poker strategy & mindset. The hosts started off by catching up on Tricia’s latest moving adventures before turning to a listener question about dealing with ADHD.Specifically, Jack wanted to know some tips for dealing with ADHD generally and specifically when it comes to poker.Topics covered include:● The key symptoms of ADHD & some of the key treatments● How the ADHD brain processes stimuli differently & how to adjust for this● Why it’s important to embrace simplicity and to remove distractions● Why it’s important to set goals and to come up with structured routines to achieve those goalsWant us to answer your poker question?Post it in Dr. Tricia’s private Facebook group! Join here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/PokerMindsetMasteryLab/Or in Gareth’s private Facebook group! Join here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/pokerprofitsLooking for the 10 Minute Tilt Cure? https://www.peakpokermindset.com/10-minute-tilt-cureSign up for Gareth's tournament poker course, MTT Game Changer: https://classroom.mttpokerschool.com/tournament-poker-courseOr Tweet us: @drtriciacardner @MTTpokerschool @PokerOnTheMind.

pokerfuse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poker Player#Poker Tournament#Adhd#Poker Strategy#Adhd Specifically#Adhd Some#Mtt Game Changer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
News Break
Facebook
Related
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

The Merits of Fearlessness - Episode 206

Just Hands has a new membership program on patreon! Sign up to support the creation of more episodes and get access to our growing collection of premium podcasts.https://www.patreon.com/justhandsWant to increase your winrate at the table? Get poker coaching from Just Hands! Schedule a free consultation here: http://www.justhandspoker.com/sign-upPoker Unicorns Streamhttps://youtu.be/_kgjuPpvB90?t=41835/5 2k effectiveJack opens Kd9h from CO to $25, Quin calls BU, blinds fold. $60 Flop KcQh9sJack bets $35, Quin calls$130 Turn AdJack bets $125, Quin calls $380 River JhJack checks, Quin bets $400, Jack?
Gamblingpokerfuse.com

The Breakdown Podcast with The Poker Guys

Some fancy plays are made late in the PCA. Are they too fancy? Are they WAY too fancy? FLOP:5d 2d Ah TURN: 9h RIVER: 9d Sorel:Js7d Muur: Kh10d For access to exclusive Poker Guys freerolls and other tournaments on Nitrogen Sports Poker Room, use this link to sign up: www.nitrogensports.eu/r/632610 ***Our Book is NOW AVAILABLE! Get "How Can He Fold???" here: www.thepokerguys.net.
Gamblingchatsports.com

The Most TILTING Poker Player EVER ♠️ Best Poker Clips ♠️ PokerStars

----------------- Amazing bluffs, sick coolers, quads, flushes. The best plays, the best players, the best clips. This is what Best Poker Clips is all about. Whether it's plays from pro players like Vanessa Selbst, Phil Ivey, and Tony G., or skilled amateurs doing something crazy. If it's a great play, we will share the clip.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

Twin sisters executed during Instagram live broadcast

Brazilian twin sisters, Amália and Amanda Alves, were reportedly executed because they “knew too much” about a drug deal. The entire incident was all captured on Instagram Live. According to The Sun, which cited local media, the 18-year-olds were forced to kneel on the ground before each was fatally shot....
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

Tammy Slaton Disappears, Pulls Plug On Social Media: Is She Dead?

Tammy Slaton disappeared and pulled the plug on nearly ALL of her social media accounts leaving 1000-Lb. Sisters fans wondering if the TLC personality might be dead. Is Tammy Slaton dead? Unfortunately, it certainly wouldn’t be the first time this question circulated on media outlets and in 1000-Lb. Sisters fan groups.
Lifestylehot967fm.com

Horoscope Monday – 7/26

Aries – Look for professional guidance if it will help unite the family. You will enjoy interacting with those who come from different backgrounds. Opportunities to pamper yourself may unfold. Lucky Day – Saturday. Taurus – You can expect your mate to get fed up and make the choices for...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Olympics swimmer ‘disappointed’ by restrictions forcing athletes to leave nursing infants at home

Spanish synchronised swimmer and Olympic silver medalist Ona Carbonell has expressed her “disappointment and disillusionment” in the Olympic Games’ “organising entities” for enforcing restrictions so strict that breastfeeding athletes are forced to leave their infants at home.The 31-year-old athlete, who is still nursing her own son Kai, took to social media to share her thoughts on the matter, revealing that she will indeed be forced to travel to Tokyo without her son as it’s completely impractical considering the strict regulations.“Despite the appearance of some news suggesting the possibility that we athletes could travel to the Tokyo Olympic Games accompanied...
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
Animalskentlive.news

Dogwalker suffers enormous blisters after brushing past giant hogweed

These are the horrifying burns suffered by a dogwalker after he brushed past a giant hogweed plant. The 56-year-old man had been walking his pet as usual through the Gatley Carrs area of Stockport when he felt a stinging sensation through his leg. In a matter of hours, the burning...
Florida Statethefocus.news

RIP Money Mitch: Death of Florida rapper confirmed by friends

News of Money Mitch’s death broke late in the evening of 23 July 2021, which was followed by tributes from fans and friends pouring out to social media. The young Floridian rapper was reportedly shot and killed in his home state. Friends and collaborators of Money Mitch’s have since confirmed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy