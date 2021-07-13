Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

'We have rights': the French health workers furious about COVID vaccine order

By Caroline Pailliez
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gBvzL_0avaxs2F00
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the "Comirnaty" Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Parc des Expositions in Angers as part of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination campaign in France, April 13, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

FONTENAY-AUX-ROSES, France, July 13 (Reuters) - Nursing home worker Sandra Barona is so vehemently against receiving a COVID-19 shot that she said she may quit her job after French President Emmanuel Macron ordered all health workers to get vaccinated.

Barona, who looks after elderly residents in a care home southwest of Paris, expressed scant faith in vaccines she felt had been developed too hastily, even though regulators around the world have repeatedly said speed will not compromise safety. But she said she took particular umbrage at having her individual freedoms trampled over.

"We have rights in France. We live in a country which believes in freedom, equality," she said, referring to two of the French Republic's founding principles.

Barona said Macron was discriminating between the vaccinated and unvaccinated - an issue some of Macron's opponents say could pose legal problems for the president's plans.

Holding up the vaccine as the only path to leading a normal life, Macron said inoculation was a matter of individual responsibility but also a matter of collective freedom as the Delta variant spurs the rapid spread of new infections.

Faced with a highly contagious new variant and a sharp drop in the vaccination rate, he said it was necessary to compel health workers to get the COVID-19 shot and incentivise the general public to follow.

Health workers will be checked for vaccination from mid-September and those not inoculated against COVID-19 would not be allowed to work and would have their pay suspended.

"I'm prepared to resign and choose another path rather than get vaccinated," Barona, 45, said, though she acknowledged she may choose to receive a COVID-19 shot if it became the only way to see her family abroad.

U-TURN

The vaccination order marked a U-turn for a president who in December tweeted: "I've said it before and I'll repeat myself: vaccination will not be compulsory. We are the country of enlightenment and (Louis) Pasteur."

But in a country where anti-vaccine sentiment has for years run high, official data shows a lower-than-hoped take-up among health workers whose job brings them into close contact with the elderly and vulnerable.

Only 45% of workers in nursing homes and long-stay care facilities have received two doses, according to Public Health France.

In March, the experts guiding the vaccine rollout said around half of health workers in France's care homes did not want to be vaccinated. Trade unions said one reason was that those recommending the vaccine - the French state - were the people care workers blamed for their low pay and tough working conditions.

Nurse Martine Martin said she had hitherto refused the COVID-19 vaccine because underlying health problems meant she often reacted badly, even to flu shots. But, faced with losing her job, she would get vaccinated, she said.

"They're forcing me to do so but I could suffer serious health consequences," she said. "The state doesn't give a damn."

Health Ministry officials were not available to comment immediately when asked if there would be exemptions for people with underlying health problems.

Many relatives fear for their elderly family members if care home staff remain unvaccinated. Johanna Cohen-Ganouna said she is preparing to sue the French government for not making vaccination mandatory for health workers months ago after she said her father contracted COVID-19 in hospital and died aged 76.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 4

Reuters

Reuters

149K+
Followers
181K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French Republic#Vaccinations#Covid#Fontenay Aux Roses#Public Health France#Health Ministry
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Nursing Homes
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Factbox: Countries make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

July 20 (Reuters) - A sharp upturn in new coronavirus infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant and a slowdown in vaccination rates have pushed governments to make COVID-19 jabs mandatory for health workers and other high-risk groups. A growing number of countries also stipulate that a jab, or...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

COVID-19, Delta Strain Worries Health Officials

The SARS-CoV-2 virus has mutated, and scientists were able to identify several strains. Each variant has its own characteristics, and to identify them easier, the international community of scientists decided to name them Greek names. More than 25.2% of the world population has received one of the available COBID-19 vaccines, meaning that 3.42 billion doses have already been administered. The statistics also show that, unfortunately, countries with a low income have not benefited from the same accessibility to the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines, and just 1% of the people from those countries got at least one shot.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

French president orders COVID-19 health pass for restaurants, cafes

French President Emmanuel Macron this week announced new COVID-19 rules for shoppers, restaurant patrons and travelers. Those individuals, as well as people who visit hospitals, must now present a COVID-19 pass showing they have been vaccinated, tested negative recently or are recovering from the virus. The announcement came during a...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Compulsory jabs too late for my dad, says Frenchwoman preparing to sue

PARIS, July 13 (Reuters) - France announced this week all healthcare workers will have to get a COVID-19 jab, but Johanna Cohen-Ganouna believes if that decision had been taken earlier, her father could still be alive. The 39-year-old believes her father contracted COVID-19 after coming into contact with an infected...
WorldNewsweek

Greece Vows To Suspend Health Care Workers if They Refuse COVID Vaccine

Health care workers in Greece will be suspended if they refuse to have their COVID vaccination. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has introduced the new mandatory policy amid a surge in coronavirus infections. He said that from August 16 staff at nursing homes will be suspended if they fail to book...
Public HealthPosted by
PBS NewsHour

UK opts not to vaccinate most under 18 against COVID-19

LONDON (AP) — The British government has decided not to inoculate most children and teenagers against COVID-19 until more data on the available vaccines becomes available. Children as young as 12 with severe neuro-disabilities, Down syndrome, immunosuppression and multiple or severe learning disabilities, as well as those who are household contacts of individuals who are immunosuppressed, will be eligible for vaccination, the government said Monday.
Protestswgno.com

French protesters reject virus passes, vaccine mandate

PARIS (AP) — Some 160,000 people, including far-right activists and members of France’s yellow vest movement, protested Saturday across the country against a bill requiring everyone to have a special virus pass to enter restaurants and mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for all health care workers. Similar protests were held in neighboring...
EuropeHouston Chronicle

France urged to solve fate of missing

ALGIERS - At the time of his arrest, Slimane Asselah left only a rectangular brown suitcase behind. Inside was a gray-checked suit, two hairbrushes, various paperwork and an identity photo showing his pensive face. For decades, these few belongings offered Asselah's children, Rachid and Samia, a rare glimpse into their...
ProtestsThe Independent

France: Tens of thousands protest against Covid pass and vaccination

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets across France on Saturday to protest against new coronavirus rules announced by the government earlier this week. President Emanuel Macron’s plans include making vaccination compulsory for all health care workers and an obligation for citizens to bring a health pass for most public places.
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

De Blasio to mandate Covid vaccine or weekly tests for public health workers

New York City will begin requiring Covid-19 vaccinations or weekly testing of all workers in its public hospitals and clinics in an attempt to slow an increase in cases. “We need a strong, clear approach,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday during a press briefing. “This is about keeping people safe and stopping the delta variant.”
Protestsharrisondaily.com

France: Macron calls for unity after anti-vaccine protests

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron appealed for national unity and mass vaccination to fight the resurgent virus, and lashed out at those fueling anti-vaccine sentiment and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Worldjack1065.com

Hungary to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for healthcare workers -PM

BUDAPEST (Reuters) – Hungary’s government has decided to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for healthcare workers as part of efforts to contain the pandemic, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told public radio on Friday. “Already there are certain vaccines that are mandatory for people working in the healthcare sector … we have...

Comments / 4

Community Policy