Tennessee State

CNN: Tennessee’s vaccine manager says she’s worried for her state after she was fired

By Maggie Fox
newsandguts.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe top vaccine official for the state of Tennessee said she was fired after an argument over vaccinating children against coronavirus. Dr. Michelle Fiscus wrote, “Each of us should be waking up every morning with one question on our minds: ‘What can I do to protect the people of Tennessee against COVID-19? Instead, our leaders are putting barriers in place to ensure the people of Tennessee remain at-risk, even with the Delta variant bearing down upon us.”

