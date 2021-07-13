Cancel
Ep 293 - Chat: Dara O'Kearney on WSOP, Satellites, and ICM

 14 days ago

Ep 293 - Chat: Dara O'Kearney on WSOP, Satellites, and ICM. Dara O’Kearney is the co-host of "The Chip Race" podcast and "The Lock-in" YouTube video series. He has authored two books, "Poker Satellite Strategy" and "PKO Poker Strategy." He is currently hoping to complete his next book on ICM (Independent Chip Model) by late August / early September. Dara has been a great friend of RecPoker as a podcast guest, Twitter supporter, and presenter at the RECies Awards. You can follow him on Twitter at @daraokearney.

