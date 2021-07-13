Ep 293 - Chat: Dara O'Kearney on WSOP, Satellites, and ICM

#159 DGAF: Cue the Montage - On the High Stakees Poker Comeback Trail. Today’s CPG brings back good friend, renowned high stakes vet, the host of “Sessions”, and founder of poker apparel brand PokerRags DGAF.And these days, apparently, he is back to GAF which is absolutely music to my ears.So if you love comebacks, crazy journeys, self-examination, brutal honesty, and the pursuit of excellence in the world of POKER, today’s episode will be right up your alley.But before you dive into today’s episode I wanted to let you know you can check out all the current CPG courses at chasingpokergreatness.com/courses. All the CPG postflop courses are powered by meticulously analyzing massive amounts of data so that the strategies they teach you are outrageously effective in any game you play in.There’s a reason why over 60% of the folks who buy one course, buy all of them… They flat out work.So once again that’s chasingpokergreatness.com/courses to check out everything I’ve cooked up thusfar in my Den of Greatness.And now without any further ado, I bring to you a world-class poker player and a good friend who has the 2nd best podcast in poker, DGAF.New CPG Cash Game Courses!Preflop Bootcamp: https://bit.ly/Preflop-BootcampFish in a Barrel: http://bit.ly/fish-in-a-barrelNeutralize Flop Leads: https://bit.ly/2OkN8Yt.