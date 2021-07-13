Drug jury trial underway in Alpena
ALPENA — Tuesday morning marked the return of jury trials to Alpena’s 26th Circuit Court as a drug trial got underway. Alpena County Prosecutor Cynthia Muszynski will try to prove that Joshua Carr, 35, intended to deliver the illegal substance methamphetamine when he was arrested by the Huron Undercover Narcotics Team on January 6, allegedly in possession of the drug and in the company of people known to deliver meth downstate, according to previous court testimony by Muszynski.www.thealpenanews.com
