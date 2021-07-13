Zoox Smart Data Reports Continued Boost in Online Traffic Connections During Q2, 2021
Big data provider enables over 27 million connections between January and June, increasing targeted advertising capabilities and revenues for customers. Alpharetta, GA — July 13, 2021 — Following a successful first quarter, Zoox Smart Data (“Zoox”), an international provider of technological solutions that harnesses big data to build customer profiles from existing Wi-Fi networks, has released its second set of internet traffic results, which displays a further increase of online traffic connections as the travel industry begins to rebound. Measured from January 2 to June 30, the analytics were compiled from Zoox-enabled customer networks, including major travel and hospitality organizations from around the world.www.hotel-online.com
Comments / 0