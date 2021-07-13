Zoox Smart Data Reports Continued Boost in Online Traffic Connections During Q2, 2021

The most advanced data protection solution for Cloud, Virtual, Physical, SaaS and Kubernetes workloads drives consistent double-digit growth across all Veeam regions. Veeam Software, the leader in backup, recovery and data management solutions that deliver Modern Data Protection, announced another quarter of double-digit growth with an annual recurring revenue (ARR) increase of 26% year-over-year (YoY) for Q2’21. Veeam delivered more than 20 new product releases including significant enterprise-grade feature updates over the last 18 months and several major releases in 1H’21 – Veeam Backup for Google Cloud Platform and Veeam Backup & Replication™ v11. With no plans of slowing down its momentum, Veeam is preparing to release key innovations of cloud-native solutions for AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, Microsoft Office 365 and the first integration of Kasten K10 for Kubernetes into the Veeam Platform in the second half of 2021.