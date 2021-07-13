Missed Connection
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Dewr Lombard Speedwacer going sUpOr FaSt Vr00m at 2AM, I think u r so cool! I’ve always wanted 2 know what it’s like 2 b so fun and sexi and random 😜 that I feel the whole neighborhood needs 2 know!!! I know u r just being hot n reckless but it’s actually my secret fantasy to be woken up every night during my only respite from capitalist hell to hear your loud mating call- VROOM!!!www.portlandmercury.com
Comments / 0