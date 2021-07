One of the first glimpses that Kansas City Chiefs fans got of Willie Gay Jr. last season was his Mic’d Up training camp debut. The second-year linebacker got back on the microphone once again, this time during the course of the Chiefs’ offseason workouts. You get to see plenty of good work from Gay during the video, which is important given the fact this is his first true offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But as usual, Gay is also out there having plenty of fun and bringing the energy.