Martin named head of high performance computing center

Tiare Martin has been named the new executive director of the Hawaii Vanguard Center of High Performance Computing on Maui, the University of Hawaii announced Monday. Born and raised in Hawaii, Martin graduated from Kamehameha Schools Kapalama and earned her bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of San Diego. She has been serving as the center’s program manager since 2017 and will now be responsible for overseeing the center’s research mission, exploring emerging high performance computing technologies while lowering the barriers to the application of supercomputing.