Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maui County, HI

Hotel revenues in May beat pre-pandemic numbers

Maui News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMaui County hotels in May bested the state in high room rates and revenue per available room, which even surpassed pre-pandemic 2019 numbers, according to a recent report. In Maui County, revenue per available room was $314, up 19.1 percent from 2019, and hotels the county had an average daily rate of $467, up 35.3 percent from 2019, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s May 2021 Hawaii Hotel Performance Report issued last month.

www.mauinews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Business
Maui County, HI
Business
County
Maui County, HI
City
Wailea, HI
Lahaina, HI
Government
Local
Hawaii Government
Local
Hawaii Industry
Maui County, HI
Government
Maui County, HI
Industry
City
Lahaina, HI
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels#Pandemic#Occupancy#Kaanapali#Hta#The Maui County Council#Lanai
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
News Break
Housing
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Industrytucsonpost.com

Hotel occupancy spikes, but still limping compared to pre-pandemic

Tourism accommodation occupancy levels in South Africa have shown large increases compared to last year this time. This is, however, mainly due to the low comparison base due to strict lockdowns in May 2020 compared to May this year. The largest year-on-year increases in income from accommodation were reported by...
Hawaii StateMotley Fool

Hawaii Tourism Expected to Beat Pre-Pandemic Levels This Summer

Travelers are flocking to Hawaii. Should you, too?. Many people spent the summer of 2020 cooped up at home. At the time, travel was less feasible due to pandemic-related restrictions and economic uncertainty. Also, a lot of people were scared to board a plane before being vaccinated against COVID-19. But...
Public Healthwealthmanagement.com

Prices of U.S. Hotel Stays Recover to Pre-Pandemic Level

(Bloomberg)—The party is over for bargain-hunting travelers. The cost of hotel and motel accommodations in the U.S. surged 7.9% in June from a month earlier, the second-largest gain on record, the Labor Department’s consumer price index data showed Tuesday. That marked the fourth straight monthly advance and pushed the price...
Maui County, HIMaui News

COVID-19 at a Glance

• State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 48 new confirmed and probable cases statewide, including 25 on Oahu, seven on Maui, six on Hawaii island, two on Kauai and eight residents diagnosed out of state. • There have now been 38,653 confirmed and probable cases statewide, including 28,405 on...
Hawaii Statehawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii reports 61 new COVID cases; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 61 new COVID cases Tuesday and no additional fatalities. Of the new infections, 41 were on Oahu, seven on Hawaii Island, four on Kauai, and one on Maui. There were also eight residents diagnosed out-of-state. The state’s death toll remains at 521. The total number...
IndustryNewswise

Pandemic Recovery Trends in Hotel Service

Newswise — The past year has been a wake-up call for the hotel industry, and travelers will likely start seeing its effects as they begin checking in again. Like much of the hospitality industry, hotels are struggling to hire employees, while others still haven’t fully brought employees back to work.
Kula, HIMaui News

Kula lands meant for housing revert to ag

Lands intended for a Kula housing project that made headlines years ago but never moved forward were reverted to agricultural use on Wednesday, signaling the end of a development that would have generated 70 affordable and 46 market-rate homes. Frustrated over the loss of housing but faced with few alternatives,...
Hilo, HIHawaii Tribune-Herald

Home sales soar on isle

Big Island homes are selling almost as soon as they hit the market as the real estate industry rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. According to multiple listing service data, 1,626 home sales have been made in the first half of this year — nearly 50% more than in the first half of 2020, and 500 more than the in the first half of 2019.
Maui County, HIhawaiinewsnow.com

Maui County seeks to build affordable homes as median prices soar over $1M

MAUI COUNTY (HawaiiNewsNow) - The median sales price for a single-family home in Maui County reached an all-time high of $1,117,500 last month. “The Maui housing situation is kind of in a crisis,” said Rhonda Alexander-Monkres, program manager for Hawaiian Community Assets Financial Opportunity Center. Because of this, Hawaiian Community...
Maui County, HITravelPulse

Maui Adding New Tourism Tax as Traveler Numbers Continue to Rise

Tourists planning a trip to the Hawaiian island of Maui should be prepared to pay a new tourism tax designed to help offset the impact of the COVID-19 travel restrictions that devastated local economies. According to The Associated Press, representatives in Hawaii overrode a veto from Hawaii Governor David Ige...
Kauai County, HIKITV.com

Kauai Co. Covid cases continue to steadily rise

Kauai County continues to see a steady rise in Covid-19 cases. Over the past week, it's reported 36 new cases. Officials say most cases are community spread, in residents that aren't vaccinated. "Some of the cases are close contacts of previously announced cases, and others have no known source of...
Industryhospitalitynet.org

Hotel Room Sales Strategies: To increase Occupancy and Revenue

Hotel room sales are more than just getting another guest to walk through the doors of your property. If done right, room sales can significantly improve your hotel business in its entirety. With an efficient hotel sales strategy, you can have your rooms sold out and build a steady income source, irrespective of the season. The more hotel revenue you make from your reservations, the more you can invest in your branding, marketing, and enhancing the quality of the rooms you sell.
Maui County, HIKITV.com

Median home prices on Maui County break records

A broken system is what affordable housing specialist Autumn Ness calls Maui's housing market. According to the Realtors Association of Maui, the median price for a single family home last month was $1.175 million -- a 44% increase from the same time last year. Data from Hawaii Information Service and...
Maui County, HIMaui News

Maui median home price tops state

A month after breaching a historic high of $1 million, Maui County median sales prices for single-family homes topped the state in June and set a new county record at $1,117,500, according to the Realtors Association of Maui report released late last week. June medians across the state include $1,100,000...
EconomyAviation Week

American Airlines Says Revenue Gap Versus Pre-Pandemic Is Closing

American Airlines is projecting total 2021 second quarter (Q2) revenue to be down 37.5% compared to 2019’s comparable period, an improvement from its previous estimate of down 40%, the company said July 13. CASM for the period will be up 11-12%, less than its previous guidance of 13-17%, “due to the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy