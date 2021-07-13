Hotel revenues in May beat pre-pandemic numbers
Maui County hotels in May bested the state in high room rates and revenue per available room, which even surpassed pre-pandemic 2019 numbers, according to a recent report. In Maui County, revenue per available room was $314, up 19.1 percent from 2019, and hotels the county had an average daily rate of $467, up 35.3 percent from 2019, according to the Hawaii Tourism Authority’s May 2021 Hawaii Hotel Performance Report issued last month.www.mauinews.com
