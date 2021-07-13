Sheriff Division warns of impersonator scam

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department has received calls advising that citizens have received calls from individuals posing as members of the Sheriff’s Department. Citizens are being advised that they have missed court and are going to be arrested and that a fine could be paid with green dot cards. This is another version of a scam that has hit this and other areas before. Coffee County Sheriff’s Department does not call individuals and notify them of criminal warrant. They also do not ask for money through Green Dot cards.