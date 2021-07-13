Cancel
Sheriff Division warns of impersonator scam

Maui News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state Department of Public Safety Sheriff Division warned of a sheriff impersonator scam that is trying to extort money from call recipients. On Tuesday, an individual told the department that she had been contacted via cellphone by someone claiming to be with a fictitious office called the “Hawaii Department of Public Safety, State Security Division.” The caller stated that they wanted to send the woman four “compensation fund” checks owed to her totaling $20,000, but first she would have to pay a hefty processing fee. The impersonator even sent a picture of a fake ID that included a Hawaii sheriff badge logo.

