Whitefish Woman to Represent Team USA at the Olympics

Whoa! This is pretty exciting stuff. The clock is counting down and we're actually getting ready for a real football season this fall. We don't need to spend much time revisiting the cluster that unfolded in 2020. But if your memories are fuzzy I'll give you the CliffsNotes version of Griz football last year: COVID-19 hits, there's still hope for a season, then there's no season, followed by plans of a shortened season, UM drops out of the shortened season, and the Griz finally play two meaningless games in the spring. So by the time early September rolls around - which is crazy to think is five weeks away - it'll be almost 2 years since the Griz played meaningful football.