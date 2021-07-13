Community meeting on proposed changes to Patrick Avenue bike lanes, other safety improvements set for July 19

The Hayward Transportation Division will hold a community meeting on July 19 to provide information and receive public feedback on proposed changes to the installation of bike lanes and other safety improvements on Patrick Avenue.

The meeting will take outdoors and in person starting at 6 p.m. Monday, July 19, at Weekes Park in the staging area behind the Weekes Park Community Center facing the park. Tenting, seating and audio-visual amplification and projection will be provided to allow for COVID-19 social distancing.

The Patrick Avenue Safety Improvements Project spans .6 miles on Patrick Avenue between Tennyson and Schafer roads.

The project has entailed the introduction of separated, curbside north- and south-bound bicycle lanes through the elimination of one lane of vehicle traffic in either direction and the relocation of parallel parking spaces.

For more information including aerial video footage of the project and updates, visit the Patrick Avenue Safety Improvements Project webpage here on the City of Hayward website.