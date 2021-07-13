The Fairly OddParents Live Action Series With Audrey Grace Marshall, Tyler Wladis And Imogen Cohen

The first significant details for the upcoming The Fairly OddParents live-action series on Paramount+ have been revealed as both the cast of the show and the synopsis for it have been released. The new live-action series was first announced earlier this year for the streaming service and was reportedly set to begin filming at the end of June. Nickelodeon has now confirmed that production has officially started. There had been some speculation that the new live-action series might closely follow the plot of the original Nickelodeon cartoon, but the synopsis indicates that the show will be going in an entirely different direction given that the show picks up years after the end of the original series and will follow Timmy Turner's cousin, Vivian "Viv" Turner, and her new stepbrother, Roy Ragland, after the two of them are entrusted with Timmy's fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo.