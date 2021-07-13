The Fairly OddParents Live Action Series With Audrey Grace Marshall, Tyler Wladis And Imogen Cohen
A new The Fairly OddParents series is coming to television but this one will be a mixture of live-action and animation with a 13 episode first season. There is so much to unpack here in terms of information, but the new series will be set after the original series ended for continuity and have Timmy Turner’s cousin Vivian “Viv” Turner and stepbrother Roy Ragland dealing with everything Dimmsdale has to throw at them. Now here is the question will there be some villains like Denzel Crocker, Vicky, Juandissimo Magnifico, Jorgen Von Strangle? It seems since we are in the same timeline we could see some of the same characters. The best part of this announcement is that both Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris to voice Wanda and Cosmo!www.bsckids.com
