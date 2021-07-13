Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

IDENTITY THEFT- UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD

crimewatchpa.com
 14 days ago

The Susquehanna Regional Police Department has recently seen an increase in Identity Theft cases, specifically with regards to fraudulent attempts to apply for unemployment benefits. Identity Theft is not a “victimless” crime, costing millions of dollars nationwide and locally to consumers, businesses, and financial institutions. Additionally, ID Theft costs people valuable time as they try to repair not only their accounts but their credit history and scores. It also takes away financial resources for those legitimate claimants. Criminals steal identities in numerous ways including: skimming devices used to clone your credit card (at ATM’s, gas pumps, or even a cashier using a separate card swipe to record your card’s info); retrieving credit card info from public or unprotected private WIFI; stealing mail/bills; fake websites; online phishing; phone call scams; and even some of those seemingly innocent games that we play on social media sites. This information is used to create cloned credit cards, apply for utilities and benefits, and obtain other services in your name. Once your personal information is stolen it is often sold on the “dark web” and will be purchased and used repeatedly.

lancaster.crimewatchpa.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Fraud#Identity Theft#Atm#Wifi#Crime Complaint Center#Itunes#Green Dot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
FTC
Related
Public SafetyWTAJ

Unemployment scams: How to spot, report signs of fraud

(WTAJ) — With an increase in fraudulent attempts to apply for unemployment benefits, state police offer warning signs, how to report and how to protect yourself from future scam attempts. Criminals will frequently steal identities to commit fraud or to sell personal identifiable information to other criminals on the online...
West Sacramento, CAcbslocal.com

West Sacramento Pair Indicted For Mail Fraud, Identity Theft Scheme

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two West Sacramento residents were indicted this week for a mail fraud and identity theft scheme, the U.S. Department of Justice announced. Kimberly Acevedo, 50, and Philip Rich, 49, received a 12-count indictment, including charges of unlawful possession of 15 or more unauthorized access devices, possession of stolen mail, aggravated identity theft and mail theft.
Vallejo, CAVacaville Reporter

Vallejo man gets more than six years for bank fraud, identity theft

A 36-year-old was sentenced Monday in a federal court in Sacramento to more than six years in prison for bank fraud and an identity theft scheme. In a press release issued by the Department of Justice, U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller indicated Matthew Core of Vallejo would immediately begin his sentence, six years and three months, for committing bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and possession of reproduced U.S. Postal Service keys.
West Manchester Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Unemployment Fraud Alert

The West Manchester Township Police Department is experiencing a large number of reports involving Unemployment Benefits Fraud. The following information from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry is offered as a guide should you find yourself a victim of such fraud. Should you determine that you need to file a report with this department after following these guidelines please dial 911 to reach an officer.
Harrisburg, PAClearfield Progress

State warns of increase in unemployment benefits scams, identity theft

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Labor & Industry is seeing an increase in fraudulent attempts to apply for unemployment benefits using previously stolen identity information. This is a widespread issue affecting unemployment programs in every state and can affect children, retirees, workers, and legitimate claimants. Criminals frequently steal identities...
Clinton County, PAtherecord-online.com

Identity theft cases on the rise in Clinton County, elsewhere

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, PA – Lamar state police reported two cases of identity theft on Monday. In both cases the victims were females from Lamar Township who said someone used their personal information to file an unemployment claim. Those incidents are the latest in a continuing string of attempted identity thefts...
Public Safetycrimewatchpa.com

Easy Reporting Tips To Follow As UC Fraud Victimization and Reporting to NLCRPD Continues to trend upwards

The NLCRPD continues to advise residents of a widespread crime relating to the fraudulent enrollment of individuals into the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation (UC) system. The reporting and investigation of unemployment benefits fraud is not only occurring but is escalating in the four municipalities within the primary NLCRPD Police Department jurisdiction. Since July 1, 2021, the department has received to date 62 reports of fraud from residents, since June 1, 2021, over 114 reports were filed by residents with the NLCRPD concerning fraudulent activities. Common factors concerning the fraud include the notice to the victim by their employer of a claim being filed. In many cases the victim received unrequested unemployment paperwork from the state, and/or received unemployment benefits payments for which they did not apply, typically on a debit card. In addition, victims also received a 1099G tax form indicating that they were paid unemployment. Victims of unemployment fraud are encouraged to report it to the Office of Unemployment Compensation to local police. The Office of Unemployment Compensation also requests that victims file a police report with the municipality in which you resided at the time the unemployment benefits in question were paid. A copy of the police report must be provided to the Office of Unemployment Compensation according to the agency webpage.
Pequea, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Theft from unlocked vehicles - Penn Grant Commons

The Pequea Township Police Department is investigating thefts from unlocked vehicles that occurred overnight between 7/13/21 and 7/14/21 in the Penn Grant Commons neighborhood in the West Willow area of Pequea Township. Several unlocked vehicles were entered on Autumn Way. One vehicle which had the key fob with it was stolen, but later recovered in the same development. A firearm and ammunition was stolen from another vehicle and not yet recovered.
Oxnard, CAKEYT

Oxnard woman sentenced to jail for identity theft, theft of an elder

VENTURA, Calif. -- An Oxnard woman was sentenced to six months in jail after pleading no contest to identity theft and theft from an elder on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko announced that Rita Runyon, 66, from Oxnard has been sentenced to six months in jail after pleading no contest to three counts of identity theft and two counts of theft from an elder.
Lebanon, PAlebtown.com

Blotter: Identity theft, public drunkenness, harassment

Vehicle Accident – On July 22, 2021 at 6:48 p.m., this crash occurred on South Pine Grove St. at its intersection with Freeport Rd. This crash involved Unit 1, driven by Operator 1, a 60 year old Lebanon woman, accompanied by Passenger 1, a 28 year old Lebanon man, Unit 2, driven by Operator 2, a 51 year old Myerstown man, accompanied by Passenger 2, a 46 year old Myerstown woman. Operator 1, Passenger 1, Operator 2, and Passenger 2 were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash. Operator 2 did not sustain any injuries as a result of this crash. Operator 1 did sustain possible injuries as a result of this crash and was transported via Life Lion to the Hershey Medical Center. Passenger 1 did sustain suspected minor injuries as a result of this crash and was transported via Life Lion to the Hershey Medical Center. Passenger 2 did sustain suspected minor injuries as a result of this crash and was transported via First Aid and Safety Patrol of Lebanon to the Good Samaritan Hospital.
Pennsylvania Statewpxz1041fm.com

STATE POLICE SAY UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFIT FRAUD ON THE RISE

The Pennsylvania State Police say the Department of Labor and Industry has seen an increase in fraudulent attempts to apply for unemployment benefits using a stolen identity. A sign of fraud includes unrequested paperwork from the L & I. The PA fraud hotline number is 800 692 7469. Remember, never...
Wayne, MImywaynenews.com

Updated - Police report identity theft/fraud situation, counterfeit bills

Wayne Police Department alerted the WAED/Chamber office to a case of identity theft/fraud involving a fraudulent charge to a local resident's PayPal account. The PayPal account was linked to the victim's debit card. Wayne PD reminds everyone to check their accounts, and report any issues to them at 402-375-2626. Wayne...
Warwick Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Bad checks (M)

NLCRPD filed charges on Amy Kristina Diem, of Lititz, for misdemeanor bad checks and 2-count of summary bad checks after a report was filed by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, 901 Lititz Pike in Warwick Township. On 3 separate occasions Amy presented checks from herself to the bank and accepted...
Nashville, TNPosted by
CNN

Former PTA president indicted on fraud, theft charges

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A former Parent Teacher Association president at a Nashville school has been indicted on fraud and theft charges, according to the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office. Tiffany Bell was formerly PTA president at AZ Kelley Elementary School. Investigators determined that Bell stole at least $5,589.18 from the PTA....
Wise County, VAwcyb.com

Wise County man sentenced in unemployment fraud scheme

ABINGDON, Va. — A Wise County, Virginia man was sentenced to 87 months, or more than seven years, in prison on Thursday for conspiring to defraud the United States and conspiring to commit mail fraud. According to court documents, 34-year-old Travis Kilgore defrauded the government of more than $182,474 in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy