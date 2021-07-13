IDENTITY THEFT- UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD

The NLCRPD continues to advise residents of a widespread crime relating to the fraudulent enrollment of individuals into the Pennsylvania Unemployment Compensation (UC) system. The reporting and investigation of unemployment benefits fraud is not only occurring but is escalating in the four municipalities within the primary NLCRPD Police Department jurisdiction. Since July 1, 2021, the department has received to date 62 reports of fraud from residents, since June 1, 2021, over 114 reports were filed by residents with the NLCRPD concerning fraudulent activities. Common factors concerning the fraud include the notice to the victim by their employer of a claim being filed. In many cases the victim received unrequested unemployment paperwork from the state, and/or received unemployment benefits payments for which they did not apply, typically on a debit card. In addition, victims also received a 1099G tax form indicating that they were paid unemployment. Victims of unemployment fraud are encouraged to report it to the Office of Unemployment Compensation to local police. The Office of Unemployment Compensation also requests that victims file a police report with the municipality in which you resided at the time the unemployment benefits in question were paid. A copy of the police report must be provided to the Office of Unemployment Compensation according to the agency webpage.