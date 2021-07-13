Draft Urban Water Management Plan available for public review and comment

Drinking water suppliers, including the City of Hayward, adopt an Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) every five years to consider future water needs, water supply sources, water conservation efforts, and water supply reliability, especially during periods of drought.

The UWMP integrates land use planning with water resource planning to ensure sustainable drinking water supplies to meet community needs. The UWMP also includes a Water Shortage Contingency Plan, which will guide the City’s response to water supply shortage conditions, including strategies to address six levels of water supply shortage conditions.

The Draft 2020 Urban Water Management Plan and Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP) are now available for public review here on the City of Hayward website.

The UWMP and WSCP will be considered for adoption after a public hearing conducted by the Hayward City Council at its July 20 meeting on the Zoom webinar platform beginning at 7 p.m. Login details will be provided on the agenda at https://hayward.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

The community is encouraged to participate in the review process by attending the meeting to speak or by offering written comments by 5 p.m. July 20. Written comments can be directed to:

Alex Ameri, Director of Public Works

City of Hayward

777 B Street, Hayward, CA 94541

Phone number: (510) 583-4720

E-Mail: alex.ameri@hayward-ca.gov