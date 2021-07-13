Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Draft Urban Water Management Plan available for public review and comment

Posted by 
Hayward, California
Hayward, California
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eeV41_0avamQ3I00

Drinking water suppliers, including the City of Hayward, adopt an Urban Water Management Plan (UWMP) every five years to consider future water needs, water supply sources, water conservation efforts, and water supply reliability, especially during periods of drought.

The UWMP integrates land use planning with water resource planning to ensure sustainable drinking water supplies to meet community needs. The UWMP also includes a Water Shortage Contingency Plan, which will guide the City’s response to water supply shortage conditions, including strategies to address six levels of water supply shortage conditions.

The Draft 2020 Urban Water Management Plan and Water Shortage Contingency Plan (WSCP) are now available for public review here on the City of Hayward website.

The UWMP and WSCP will be considered for adoption after a public hearing conducted by the Hayward City Council at its July 20 meeting on the Zoom webinar platform beginning at 7 p.m. Login details will be provided on the agenda at https://hayward.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.

The community is encouraged to participate in the review process by attending the meeting to speak or by offering written comments by 5 p.m. July 20. Written comments can be directed to:

Alex Ameri, Director of Public Works

City of Hayward

777 B Street, Hayward, CA 94541

Phone number: (510) 583-4720

E-Mail: alex.ameri@hayward-ca.gov

Comments / 0

Hayward, California

Hayward, California

15
Followers
67
Post
75
Views
ABOUT

Hayward is a city located in Alameda County, California in the East Bay subregion of the San Francisco Bay Area. With a 2019 population of 159,203, Hayward is the sixth largest city in the Bay Area and the third largest in Alameda County. It is located primarily between Castro Valley, San Leandro and Union City, and lies at the eastern terminus of the San Mateo–Hayward Bridge. The city was devastated early in its history by the 1868 Hayward earthquake. From the early 20th century until the beginning of the 1980s, Hayward's economy was dominated by its now defunct food canning and salt production industries.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Water Conservation#Water Supplies#Drought#Water Shortage#Uwmp#Wscp#The Hayward City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Chaffee County, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Chaffee Office of Emergency Management Hazard Asks for Public Input on Updated Hazard Mitigation Plan

The Chaffee County Office of Emergency Management is sharing the updated 2021-2026 Chaffee County Multi-Jurisdictional Hazard Mitigation Plan and welcoming public review and comment. The current plan is an update to the 2016 Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan. Plan updates are required every five years by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to maintain compliance with the Federal Disaster Mitigation Act of 2000.
Politicsbloomingtonmn.gov

Water Resources Management Plans

The City of Bloomington is at the forefront of natural resources in order to build a resilient and adaptable urban ecology that mutually benefits all residents and visitors of Bloomington. Please select the following links to learn more about and access each document.
Politicskwso.org

Wolfe Point Planned Water Outage Notice

Wednesday July 28th and Thursday July 24 – Public Utilities will be working on the White Hill Pressure Reducing Valve station that provides water to Wolfe Point and Kah-Nee-Ta. Wolfe point residences will have disruption to their water service, potentially for a 48 hour period starting 8am Wednesday morning. Drinking water and portable toilets will be made available.
Politicscsda.net

Draft 2021 Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) State Plan released; Public Meeting July 29th

The Department of Community Services and Development (CSD) has posted the Draft 2021 Low Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP) State Plan. CSD recommends downloading the draft LIHWAP Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and American Rescue Plan Grant Implementation Plan (Draft 2021 LIHWAP State Plan) in order to view responses in their entirety, which may not be visible when viewed through a web browser.
Storm Lake, IAStorm Lake Times

Electrical failure has city asking SL customers to conserve water

An electrical failure has rendered the City of Storm Lake’s water treatment plant unable to produce water, which prompted city officials to ask for “very strict conservation measures” on Monday afternoon. A news release at 4 p.m. on Monday reported “an extremely critical situation” for the city’s water supply and...
Walla Walla, WAelkhornmediagroup.com

Council to work on urban forestry plan

WALLA WALLA – The Walla Walla City Council holds a work session this afternoon (Monday) at 4 p.m. A live stream of the meeting is carried on the city’s website. The two-item agenda begins with a joint meeting with the Parks, Recreation & Urban Forestry Board. Those involved will discuss an urban forestry management plan for the city. Last year, the city council approved a contract with ArborPro, Inc. to collect data on the city’s street trees and to update its forestry management plan. That work is now complete.
Piedmont, CApiedmont.ca.gov

Piedmont Safer Streets Plan - Public Comment Open

The draft version of the Piedmont Safer Streets (PSS) plan, an update to the 2014 Pedestrian and Bicycle Master Plan, is now available for public review. Let us know what you think, especially about Chapter 4 - Recommended Projects, and Chapter 5 - Prioritization and Implementation. The deadline for public comments is Monday, August 23, 2021. Appendices noting all written public comments received prior to July 1, 2021 is also available for your review.
Las Vegas, NMlasvegasnm.gov

July 26 PSA - Reduction from Stage V Water Restrictions to Stage IV

July 26 PSA - Reduction from Stage V Water Restrictions to Stage IV Reduction from Stage V Water Restrictions to Stage IV. Due to current conditions in the watershed, increased flow in the river, the anticipated limited amount of runoff, and the extreme to exceptional drought in Northern New Mexico, the City of Las Vegas will be continuing our Drought Contingency and Emergency Response Plan based on the water supply and availability.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

Design Commission to Review Draft of East Pasadena Specific Plan

Pasadena’s Design Commission on Tuesday will conduct an advisory review of the East Pasadena Specific Plan, specifically the draft design, development standards and guidelines to be enforced, as part of the third round of a community engagement process. The commission meets virtually in a special session at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Dennis, MAcapecodtimes.com

Public comment for Dennis housing production plan extended to Aug. 8

DENNIS — The public comment period for the Dennis housing production plan update has been extended through Aug. 8, based on a recent vote by the Dennis Select Board. The board then aims to take a final vote at its Aug. 10 meeting on the revised plan designed to help the town meet its "significant" affordable housing needs.
PoliticsGettysburg Times

Public comment open on low-income household water assistance funding plan

The Department of Human Services (DHS) is no open to public comment on the commonwealth’s proposed plan for the new Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP), according to a DHS release. The grants, made possible through funding from the American Rescue Plan, will be provided to states to assist low-income...
Durango, CODurango Herald

Meeting will provide overview of draft Water Master Plan

The city of Durango will host an in-person open house about the draft version of the city Water Master Plan at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Santa Rita Water Reclamation Facility conference room, 105 South Camino del Rio, at the north end of Santa Rita Park. The plan, developed with...
Politicscentraloregondaily.com

BPRD seeks public input on draft plan for river access, habitat restoration

The Bend Park and Recreation District is moving forward with a plan to improve recreation access and riparian habitat at parks along the Deschutes River and wants public input on the project. The Deschutes River Access and Habitat Restoration Plan draft is now available for public review and comment here.
Beaufort, SCyourislandnews.com

Beaufort asks for public input on Comprehensive Plan working draft

The Department of Community & Economic Development has completed a working draft of the City of Beaufort’s 2021 Comprehensive Plan. The draft was presented to City Council at its July 13 meeting, and is now available on the City’s website for review and comments from stakeholders and the public. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy